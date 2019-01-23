Horses perish near Santa Teresa

This text is from the Facebook site of Rohan Smyth and the photo is by Ralph Turner.

The Eastern Arrernte community of Ltyentye Apurte (Santa Teresa) is reeling after a shock discovery earlier this week.

Community members drove out to Deep Hole near Judges Head, around 20 km northeast of Santa Teresa on January 20 to check the water the level in the a natural water reservoir.

The party were anticipating the water in Deep Hole to be low as a result of the recent heat wave which has seen average temperatures around the mid-forties for a number of weeks, however nothing could have prepared the group for grisly reality that awaited them.

Not only was Deep Hole completely dry with barely any signs of recent mud, but revealed a horrific mass grave of wild horses stretching for around 100 metres.

The horses are believed to have entered Deep Hole to drink from the reservoir which has not been known to completely dry up.

The family of wild horses, including Orreea (stallions), Marla (mares), and Ambaa-Agooga (foals) are likely to have perished from dehydration accompanied by the overwhelming heat.

Many community members are now deeply concerned about the welfare of the local wild horse population.

A local community member, Ralph Turner commented: “It’s just terrible to know these beautiful animals died this way.”

The community is also concerned with the prospect of the rotting carcasses polluting Deep Hole and other local waterways in the future.

The prospect of any living creatures perishing in this way has left many locals devastated.

All feral animals need to be managed with effective strategies to minimise their impact on the environment and to alleviate any suffering.

This event, along with other recent instances of mass animal deaths, including recent fish deaths in the Riverina calls the community to wonder what steps are our leaders taking to tackle the effects of climate change in the future and what steps call we all take to prevent the suffering of innocent animals across our country.