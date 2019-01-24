Custodians decline meeting with council on gallery

By KIERAN FINNANE

The Mparntwe traditional owner family group, who rejected the Anzac precinct as a culturally appropriate site the National Aboriginal Art gallery, are declining to attend a meeting with the Town Council on Monday.

They say their position was made clear in their letter to council dated 9 January 2019.

The first signature on that letter was that of Benedict Stevens (left, ABC photo), who had previously been the only named custodian to support the Anzac Precinct as the government’s preferred site for the gallery. His is also the first signature on a further letter today, a copy of which was made available to Alice Springs News Online.

The letter reiterates that the family group “fully support” the National Aboriginal Art gallery being built in Alice Springs “at a culturally appropriate site that does not include Anzac Oval as part of the overall site”.

They thank council for the invitation to attend their end-of-month meeting, but “the family group believes our position has been made clear and do not see the need to attend the formal meeting of Council on 29th of January to provide further clarification”.

Right: Custodians Doris Stuart and Peter Renehan at Watch This Space gallery. Photo from our archive.

They provide an email contact and close by saying they “look forward to working with Council in the future for the betterment of our Town and community”.

The other signatories “on behalf of the custodial family group signatories” are Doris Stuart and Peter Renehan.