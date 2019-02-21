Drowning in bad news stories? Try this.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – It’s time to hear some of the good stories coming out of the NT, the wins and the passion for change that exists out in community, and this ticks all the boxes.

It is as simple a sea container converted into a public laundry with washing machines and dryers that work, power and water that is reliable and detergent that never runs out is a practical way for people to improve the health of their community.

We are an Aboriginal corporation, and for us the Remote Laundries project provides employment in community and will improve the health of the whole community, particularly the children.

We are going to launch the first NT remote public laundry in the beautiful community of Barunga, south east of Katherine, on February 28.

Barunga is led by traditional owners who are tireless in making sure their people stay strong.

It’s the perfect place to start this important project.

Sometimes it feels like we’re drowning in depressing stories when it comes to Aboriginal development. This isn’t one of those stories – this is a story of hope, collaboration and positive change.

Steve Smith

Aboriginal Investment Group CEO