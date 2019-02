A class action by 70 households in Santa Teresa (Google Earth image at right) has resulted in the Aboriginal community of some 650 residents being compensated for the NT Government’s failure to maintain housing to a safe and healthy level.

The NT Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NTCAT) has found the government is legally obliged to provide habitable housing in remote communities, a decision hailed “as a victory for all Aboriginal communities that have been systematically ignored by a government that continues to fail to meet its basic responsibilities as a landlord,” according to a media release this morning.

It says the lawsuit was brought after the government failed to action over 600 urgent repairs, with some families waiting over five years: “Many houses posed serious health and safety risks to residents, with some building structurally unsound, without running water, sewerage and ventilation despite the desert temperatures in the area regularly hoving above 40 degrees in summer and below zero in winter.”

Grata Fund has financially supported the class action and Australian Lawyers for Remote Aboriginal Rights (ALRAR) have acted for over three years free of charge.

ALRAR’s lead lawyer, Dan Kelly is quoted in the release: “The NTCAT decision has cemented the rights of the Eastern Arrernte people of Santa Teresa under residential tenancy law – just like anyone else who rents from a landlord – despite the Government’s attempts to shirk its obligations.

“The NT government has pursued our clients for years over these dodgy debts, which across the community came to over a million dollars.

“They let the rental system fall into disarray for years, and only raised it to try and silence our clients when they dared to take legal action for better housing.

“After years of litigation it is clear they had no right to this money, it is clear the housing system is in chaos, and it suggests that rentals debts across the Territory are unenforceable. The entire housing system has been called into question.”

Grata’s head of strategic litigation Lou Dargan is quoted: “Litigation is so expensive and time consuming that it’s rare for important public interest cases such as this one to be pursued. It’s a great outcome for Santa Teresa residents.

“This class action … provides an important precedent for all remote communities seeking to protect their right to housing that meets basic legal standards of health and safety.

“Grata Fund will continue to work with ALRAR and investigate the potential for similar litigation in other communities.”

Josie Douglas, Policy Manager at Central Land Council, is quoted in the release: “The NT Government must return responsibility for housing decisions back to Aboriginal control, through local or regional community housing organisations in a phased approach.”

The release says Jasmine Cavanagh, a resident of Santa Teresa, told the NTCAT: “The main problem was the leaking shower. The toilet was blocked and leaked sewerage into the water leaking from the shower.

“Water was everywhere in the back area of our house. This started soon after I moved in.

“I complained about it many times to Housing. Sometimes I got a bandaid solution. Then the same problem would start again.

“When it was leaking, we would have to mop up dirty water about every four hours. I would mop it up at 8pm, then get up at midnight and mop it up again, and then get up in the early morning and mop it up again.

“I used to have to go and have a shower at my mum’s house. We would also wash the kids there.”