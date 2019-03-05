Ed Harry closing this week

2617 Ed HarryThe menswear retailer trading as Ed Harry in the Yeperenye Shopping Centre will close down on Thursday and six people will lose their jobs.

 

“Despite running a comprehensive sale of business campaign, there have been no viable offers for the ongoing operations of the company,” says a spokesman for KPMG which was appointed as voluntary administrator of the chain in January.

 

He says Ed Harry is a national specialty retailer operating 87 stores and employing 498 staff.

 

The head office is based in Hindmarsh, Adelaide.

 

 

 

