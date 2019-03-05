Ed Harry closing this week

The menswear retailer trading as Ed Harry in the Yeperenye Shopping Centre will close down on Thursday and six people will lose their jobs.

“Despite running a comprehensive sale of business campaign, there have been no viable offers for the ongoing operations of the company,” says a spokesman for KPMG which was appointed as voluntary administrator of the chain in January.

He says Ed Harry is a national specialty retailer operating 87 stores and employing 498 staff.

The head office is based in Hindmarsh, Adelaide.