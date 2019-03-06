NT state final demand declines further

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Northern Territory’s drop in state final demand (SFD) is by far the greatest in the nation, according to the December quarter figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

It says the SFD decreased 2.5% in the December quarter and this follows an 8.4% decrease in the September quarter.

As in the September quarter, the largest detractor from growth was private investment driven by non-dwelling construction.

Household final consumption expenditure continued its decline in the December quarter whereas government final consumption expenditure increased, driven by national government expenditure.

Public capital was down with a rise by public corporations offset by a decrease from the general government sector.

The ABS says Australia’s domestic final demand increased 0.3% in the December quarter 2018.

Final consumption expenditure was the largest contributor to growth driven by national non-defence consumption expenditure while household final consumption expenditure rose in all states and territories except the Northern Territory.

Private gross fixed capital formation detracted from growth nationally, with total dwellings falling 3.4%.

The NT’s deep recession continues, says Opposition Leader Gary Higgins, “the worst in the nation by a long way due to poor economic management. People are tightening their belts as a response to the economic conditions.

“This confirms that the economic crisis is real, and real action is required now.

“How many more reports do the government need to finally get the picture? ”

Illustration: STATE FINAL DEMAND, Quarterly Volume measures: Seasonally adjusted. ABS.