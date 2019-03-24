Oops, no heavy rain for Alice

There will be no heavy rain – if any – for Alice Springs in the wake of Cyclone Trevor as the system is breaking down unusually fast, according to Victoria-based independent weather forecaster Dennis Luke.

He says his forecast last week was based on on a reputable source but it failed to foresee the rapid changes.

Between 1am (top picture) and 9am (2nd picture) this morning the tropical low following the cyclone after landfall near Borroloola is seen splitting up.

The current map (3rd picture) showing rain puts The Alice at the edge of the system.

Cyclone Veronica can be seen making landfall in WA’s Pilbara coast.