The tree or the bench?

Why did you put the bench behind this tree obscuring the view of the sunset from Anzac Hill, tirelessly – and justifiably – touted by our tourism promoters?
That’s the question Trevor Shiell, who took this photo, is putting to the Town Council.
Don’t cut down yet another tree, he suggests. Shift the bench, and perhaps put a picnic table in front of the trees.
Watch out, she will call it sacred!View Comment
Bob Taylor: I agree. Not too hard to stand up and move left or right a couple of metres to view the sunset where-as the shade is very nice to sit in.View Comment
Best of both worlds right there without being too lazy to move a little to get THAT photo.
It was placed there one morning by a public servant.View Comment
Keep both; they obviously offer some lovely shade and respite after a tiring day out and about in fierce Centralian sun.View Comment