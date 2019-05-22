The tree or the bench?

2637 sunset tree OKWhy did you put the bench behind this tree obscuring the view of the sunset from Anzac Hill, tirelessly – and justifiably – touted by our tourism promoters?

 

That’s the question Trevor Shiell, who took this photo, is putting to the Town Council.

 

Don’t cut down yet another tree, he suggests. Shift the bench, and perhaps put a picnic table in front of the trees.

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: May 22, 2019 at 10:52 amPost a comment

4 Comments (starting with the most recent)

NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
  1. Liberal
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Watch out, she will call it sacred!

    View Comment
  2. Garth Drake
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Bob Taylor: I agree. Not too hard to stand up and move left or right a couple of metres to view the sunset where-as the shade is very nice to sit in.
    Best of both worlds right there without being too lazy to move a little to get THAT photo.

    View Comment
  3. Colin Saunders
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 5:31 am

    It was placed there one morning by a public servant.

    View Comment
  4. Bob Taylor
    Posted May 22, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Keep both; they obviously offer some lovely shade and respite after a tiring day out and about in fierce Centralian sun.

    View Comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*