Series of police pursuits overnight

Police are calling for public assistance to locate a vehicle involved in a series of pursuits with police overnight.

About 6.40 pm officers in an unmarked police vehicle attempted to stop a suspect vehicle travelling on Dixon Road. The driver failed to stop and sped off turning right onto the Stuart Highway where it was then observed to cross onto the oncoming lanes causing oncoming traffic to take evasive action.

The vehicle was not seen again until around 8.15pm travelling on Smith Street, when officers made another attempt to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop again and travelled off road onto the unsealed section of Smith Street. During this incident a loud bang was heard however the source of the noise is yet to be determined.

The vehicle is a maroon coloured Toyota 4Runner with NT registration CC 38 ZE.

Police says they would like to speak to the drivers who were forced to take evasive action during the first incident on the Stuart Highway last night.

Police can be contacted on 131 444 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 referencing PROMIS number 8978840.

– Police release.