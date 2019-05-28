With ‘power over our destiny, our children will flourish’

“We seek constitutional reforms to empower our people and take a rightful place in our own country. When we have power over our destiny, our children will flourish.They will walk in two worlds and their culture will be a gift to their country.”

Uluru Statement from the Heart, 26 May 2017

On the second anniversary of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, First Nations representatives from across the country met in Cairns and gathered at the Tree of Knowledge in Yarrabah, to renew the invitation forged at Uluru.

We pay tribute to the men and women whose heroic efforts led to the successful 1967 Referendum 52 years ago. We met with two of those heroes – Ruth Hennings, aged 85, and Alf Neal, aged 94 – both of whom were awarded the Order of Australia in 2019 for their services to our people.

Left: Referendum Council co-chair Auntie Pat Anderson, 1967 referendum campaigner Auntie Ruth Henning and Referendum Council member and Pro Vice Chancellor (Indigenous) Professor Megan Davis at the Uluru Dialogue workshop in Cairns.

We thank the growing movement of Australians from all walks of life who have pledged their support for the Uluru Statement from the Heart. This is a movement that is growing and will continue to grow.

Australia has an opportunity to honour and build upon the legacy of 1967. The Australian people united then and we can do it again.

We welcome the Australian Government’s commitment of $7.3 million for the design of the Voice proposed at Uluru, and $160 million for a referendum to achieve it. We seek to meet with the Prime Minister as soon as possible about how best to proceed. The way forward must be informed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people throughout Australia.

We invite all Australians to walk with us on this journey, thoughtfully and with purpose, and to support our voice being heard.

Source: Communique on behalf of participants at an Uluru Dialogue workshop convened in Cairns and Yarrabah on 24-26 May 2019 by the Indigenous Law Centre UNSW and the NSW Aboriginal Land Council.

Image: supplied.

Full text of the Statement from the Heart.

