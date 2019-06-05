Architect of Katherine’s masterplan to be Alice council CEO

< By ERWIN CHLANDA

The dynamic CEO of the Katherine Town C0uncil since February 2015, Robert Jennings (at right), will become the CEO of the Alice Springs Town Council in late August.

The holder of degrees in architecture, applied science, economics and a diploma in leadership and management developed a master plan for Katherine as a town providing a good future for its “children’s children”.

It is a “living document” with strategies that will strengthen what’s working well in the town, that will tap into new opportunities, and will also deal with what’s not working well, as he told the Alice Springs News in November 2017.

“Basically I spoke to as many people as I could, elected members, staff, members of the community, government departments.

“After all that put I together a synopsis of what everyone was talking about, the vision for their state and their town. This I filtered down to a series of key projects in different areas.”

Mayor Damien Ryan, announcing Mr Jennings’s appointment today, said: “I also take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to retiring CEO Rex Mooney, who has dedicated 16 years of service to the Alice Springs community.