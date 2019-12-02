Police find one of the three missing

Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52 (at right), one of three people missing, was found after police located the vehicle the trio were travelling in bogged in a river bed.

 

Police said late yesterday that Ms McBeath-Riley will be transported to the Alice Springs Hospital where she will receive treatment for dehydration and exposure.

 

Claire Hockridge and Phu Tran remain missing in the area and police will step up their search efforts in hope to finding the pair before nightfall.

 

No further information is available at this stage, police said in a media release.

 

 

 

