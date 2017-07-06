We need to get these kids off the streets: Wakefield

“We know that we need to get these kids off the streets. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable. No individual or business should ever have to experience what Andrew Kittle and his team have,” says Minister for Territory Families Dale Wakefield (pictured).
“There is no silver bullet to solving the crime issue in Alice Springs. If there was, we would have taken it.”
Ms Wakefield says the government has increased funding for after-hours youth services in Alice Springs and “we are looking at what model will work to most effectively deliver these activities”.
She makes no comment about a measure for children similar to protective custody for adults at risk, which is involuntary detention, usually overnight.
Ms Wakefield says: “We are establishing bail support accommodation for young people who don’t have a safe place to go.
“This facility will be manned 24-hours and we anticipate it will be up and running by the end of the year.
“We also have a new Youth Outreach Centre scheduled to be up and running next week. The Centre is a service centre and we want it to be flexible to allow for quick responses to community needs.
“This government is determined to break the cycle of crime and these are just some measures in our overhaul of the youth justice system.”
After-hours youth services work only if the youth want to use them. If they think it is more fun to rampage and act like wild animals left out of a cage, nothing will work.View Comment
A 6-year-old on the street at night does not need activities, he/she needs food, bed and care.
Those children are not delinquents, they are neglected and parents should be put in front of a judge and made responsible for damages.
Blah Blah Blah. That’s all I hear from these people. Action speaks louder than words, start doing something and not the same old things that haven’t worked!View Comment
The Government (the Ministers in power) should be ashamed of their inaction. You are an embarrassment and what is wrong with our beautiful Territory.
Stop the flow of alcohol in this town, need to engage with the Federal government re changing all welfare payments to one day a week.View Comment
My mob get around in large groups because someone in that group gets welfare payments, ie seven people (captains) in a group, seven days of getting money to drink.
We need to get serious about this issue.
Kids go off the rails because no appropriate parental guidance and discipline from parents due to alcohol abuse.
Kittles is owned by CenterCorp which the CLC have a major stake in.View Comment
Perhaps the land council should rethink their hoarding of some $50m + and spend some their wealth on Aboriginal youth.
No NT Government funds should be spent protecting Kittles.