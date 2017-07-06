We need to get these kids off the streets: Wakefield

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“We know that we need to get these kids off the streets. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable. No individual or business should ever have to experience what Andrew Kittle and his team have,” says Minister for Territory Families Dale Wakefield (pictured).

“There is no silver bullet to solving the crime issue in Alice Springs. If there was, we would have taken it.”

Ms Wakefield says the government has increased funding for after-hours youth services in Alice Springs and “we are looking at what model will work to most effectively deliver these activities”.

She makes no comment about a measure for children similar to protective custody for adults at risk, which is involuntary detention, usually overnight.

Ms Wakefield says: “We are establishing bail support accommodation for young people who don’t have a safe place to go.

“This facility will be manned 24-hours and we anticipate it will be up and running by the end of the year.

“We also have a new Youth Outreach Centre scheduled to be up and running next week. The Centre is a service centre and we want it to be flexible to allow for quick responses to community needs.

“This government is determined to break the cycle of crime and these are just some measures in our overhaul of the youth justice system.”